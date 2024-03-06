Thousands of voters in a new congressional district of Alabama received incorrect voting instructions leading into Super Tuesday.

More than 6,500 voters in the 2nd Congressional District of Alabama received postcards ahead of the Tuesday primary with information intended for voters in the 7th Congressional District.

The county sent out 2,000 notices informing affected voters of the mistake on Tuesday and an additional 4,000 on Wednesday.

James Snipes, chair of the Mont

