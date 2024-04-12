A member of the Alabama Ethics Commission has resigned after acknowledging that he might have broken a state law by making campaign contributions.
Attorney Stan McDonald confirmed his resignation in a text message sent to The Associated Press late Thursday, several days after acknowledging he had made political contributions. Alabama law prohibits commission members from giving campaign donations to candidates or participating in other partisan political activity.
McDonald issue
