Alabama officials on Thursday approved legislation to ensure President Joe Biden will appear on the state’s November ballot, mirroring accommodations the state made four years ago for then-President Donald Trump.
The House of Representatives voted 93-0 for the legislation. Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed the bill into law the same day, a spokeswoman said.
“This is a great day in Alabama when in a bipartisan manner, we passed this legislation to ensure that President Joe Bi
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)