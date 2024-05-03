Alabama officials on Thursday approved legislation to ensure President Joe Biden will appear on the state’s November ballot, mirroring accommodations the state made four years ago for then-President Donald Trump.

The House of Representatives voted 93-0 for the legislation. Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed the bill into law the same day, a spokeswoman said.

“This is a great day in Alabama when in a bipartisan manner, we passed this legislation to ensure that President Joe Bi

[Read Full story at source]