The Alabama state House and Senate overwhelmingly passed legislation Thursday granting civil and criminal immunity to in vitro fertilization (IVF) patients and medical professionals.
Over nearly six hours of debate, lawmakers from both major parties raised dozens of objections to the proposals. However, lawmakers still passed each proposal.
Now, the House and Senate need to vote on a unified version of the legislation before sending it to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for a signature.
