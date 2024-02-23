Some Republicans joined Democrats in expressing alarm over a ruling this week by the Alabama Supreme Court that jeopardized future access to in vitro fertilization, giving allies of President Joe Biden new fuel for their efforts to center abortion access in the presidential election.
“We’ve got to talk about making sure we don’t take away women’s rights to IVF, women who are childbearing age and want to give birth to children,” said GOP Rep. Nancy Mace, who was campaigning
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- US hits Russia with sanctions on over 500 targets - February 23, 2024
- Alabama IVF ruling reignites debate on abortion, a motivating issue for Democrats ahead of election - February 23, 2024
- Activists claim Alabama embryo ruling violates separation of church-state - February 23, 2024