Alabama lawmakers return to Montgomery on Tuesday to begin the 2024 legislative session. Here are some issues to watch for as the session begins.

Republican Gov. Kay Ivey will back legislation creating education savings accounts, which typically allow parents to claim public money and use it for private school tuition or other qualified expenses. Ivey will unveil her proposal in her State of the State address Tuesday night. “I’m committed to continuing to make it easier for Alaba

[Read Full story at source]