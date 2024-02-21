Alabama lawmakers are advancing legislation that would strictly define who is considered female and male based on their reproductive systems. Opponents said the move could erode the rights of transgender and intersex people in the state.
“There are only two sexes, and every individual is either male or female,” declares the Senate bill approved in committee on Tuesday.
It defines sex based on reproductive anatomy and says schools and local governments can establish s
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden approves major disaster declaration for North Dakota ice storm - February 21, 2024
- Alabama lawmakers seek to define man and woman based on sperm and ova production - February 21, 2024
- Chicago residents speak out against migrants welcomed by city: ‘Junking up our country’ - February 21, 2024