Some Alabama lawmakers, and even Gov. Kay Ivey, expressed disappointment and frustration on Thursday as the legislative session ended without a final vote on a gambling bill.

Though the bill passed in the House earlier in the session, a scaled-back version of the measure failed by one vote in the Senate and supporters were unable to break the impasse.

Because the bill wasn’t approved during this session, voters will not have the opportunity to vote on gambling within the

[Read Full story at source]