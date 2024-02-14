Casino and lottery legislation is headed to its first test in the Alabama Legislature as Republican supporters aim to get the proposal before voters this fall.
The sweeping proposal would authorize up to 10 casino sites with table games and slot machines, a state lottery, and allow sports betting at in-person locations and through online platforms.
The House Economic Development and Tourism Committee will vote on the legislation Wednesday afternoon, Committee Chairman Andy Whitt
