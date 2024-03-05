Alabama Republicans will choose who they want to replace the retiring chief justice of the state Supreme Court, which last month drew national attention for its decision to recognize frozen embryos as children.
The ruling has raised concerns about civil liabilities for fertility clinics, and three major providers announced a pause on in vitro fertilization services.
Competing for the GOP nomination are Sarah Stewart, a current associate justice on the Alabama Supreme Court, and
