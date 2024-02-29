Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., will provide the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union address next week.
Britt’s planned response to the March 7 presidential address was announced Thursday by House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
“I am truly honored and grateful for the opportunity to speak directly to my fellow Americans and have a candid conversation about the future of our nation,” Britt s
