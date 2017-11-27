Alabama Senate candidate Moore calls allegations ‘dirty politics’

HENAGAR, Ala. (Reuters) – Embattled Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore said on Monday the allegations of sexual misconduct against him were evidence of the moral failings of leaders in Washington and meant to distract attention from the real issues.
