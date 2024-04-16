FIRST ON FOX: A prominent Republican senator from Alabama is aiming to increase transparency about abortions that take place within the Department of Veterans Affairs.
On Tuesday, Sen. Tommy Tuberville plans to introduce the VA Abortion Transparency Act of 2024, a measure that would require the VA to provide quarterly reports as well as a variety of details surrounding its involvement in abortions performed.
