MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — State Rep. John Rogers, a longtime member of the Alabama House of Representatives, will plead guilty to conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges, according to a plea agreement filed Monday.
The charges are related to what federal prosecutors described as a kickback scheme that diverted money from a state fund intended to pay for community projects in Jefferson County.
KATIE BRITT COMES OFF UNPOLISHED IN MUCH ANTICIPATED BIDEN SOTU RESPONSE, G
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)