Alabama U.S. Senate candidate again denies alleged sexual misconduct

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (Reuters) – Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, the Republican insurgent running for the U.S. Senate, on Saturday again flatly denied he had initiated a sexual encounter in 1979 with a 14-year-old girl, insisting the accusation was “fake news.”
