Alacer Gold Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alacer Gold Corp. (“Alacer” or the “Corporation”) [TSX: ASR and ASX: AQG] is pleased to announce the results of its 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on June 14, 2019 in Denver, Colorado.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting by management were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

Election of director nominees, listed in the Corporation’s Management Information Circular dated April 30, 2019, to the board of directors of the Corporation;

Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing fiscal year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration;

Approval and ratification, on an advisory basis, of the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation.

Detailed voting results (according to proxies received and a vote by show of hands) regarding the election of directors are as follows:

Director Vote Type Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast Rodney P. Antal Votes For: 194,654,108 99.59% Votes Withheld: 800,428 0.41% Thomas R. Bates, Jr. Votes For: 179,822,066 92.00% Votes Withheld: 15,632,470 8.00% Edward C. Dowling, Jr. Votes For: 188,075,546 96.22% Votes Withheld: 7,378,990 3.78% Richard P. Graff Votes For: 193,167,832 98.83% Votes Withheld: 2,286,704 1.17% Anna Kolonchina Votes For: 193,976,163 99.24% Votes Withheld: 1,478,373 0.76% Alan P. Krusi Votes For: 188,584,496 96.49% Votes Withheld: 6,870,040 3.51%

About Alacer

Alacer is a leading low-cost intermediate gold producer, with an 80% interest in the world-class Çöpler Gold Mine (“Çöpler”) in Turkey operated by Anagold Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (“Anagold”), and the remaining 20% owned by Lidya Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (“Lidya Mining”). The Corporation’s primary focus is to leverage its cornerstone Çöpler Gold Mine and strong balance sheet as foundations to continue its organic multi-mine growth strategy, maximize free cash flow and therefore create maximum value for shareholders. The Çöpler Gold Mine is located in east-central Turkey in the Erzincan Province, approximately 1,100 kilometers (“km”) east from Istanbul and 550 km east from Ankara, Turkey’s capital city.

Alacer continues to pursue opportunities to further expand its current operating base to become a sustainable multi-mine producer with a focus on Turkey. The Çöpler Mine is processing ore through two producing plants. With the recent completion of the sulfide plant, the Çöpler Mine will produce over 3.5 million ounces at first quartile All-in Sustaining Costs, generating robust free cash flow for approximately the next 20 years.

The systematic and focused exploration efforts in the Çöpler District have been successful as evidenced by the newly discovered Ardich deposit. The Çöpler District remains the focus, with the goal of continuing to grow oxide resources that will deliver production utilizing the existing Çöpler infrastructure. In the other regions of Turkey, targeted exploration work continues, including the Prefeasibility Study and ongoing work on the technical studies for the Gediktepe Project.

Alacer is a Canadian company incorporated in the Yukon Territory with its primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Corporation also has a secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange where CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) trade.

