Alacrity Solutions Joins AAIS as Associate Partner

AAIS Members Now Have Access to Unique and Innovative Claims Management Solutions.

Lisle, IL, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS), the modern, Member-focused insurance advisory organization, is excited to welcome Alacrity Solutions Group, LLC (“Alacrity Solutions”), as an Associate Partner.

Alacrity Solutions (www.alacritysolutions.com) is a robust provider of end-to-end claims management and repair solutions to insureds and insurers alike, offering superior customer service through quality, innovation, and a commitment to delivering results for clients. Alacrity Solutions provides consistent, reliable, and scalable services throughout the entire claim handling and resolution process. They partner with many of the largest carriers in the United States, as well as regional carriers, self-insured, federal, state, and municipal entities.

“At Alacrity, we distinguish ourselves in the marketplace with a best-in-class network of claims professionals that share a focus on results and innovation,” said Randy Thornton, Alacrity Solutions Chief Client Officer. “This partnership with AAIS will allow us to leverage each other’s ability to develop new and exciting solutions for AAIS Members and the industry as a whole.”

“We’re thrilled to have Alacrity Solutions join AAIS as an Associate Partner,” said Truman Esmond, AAIS Vice President of Solutions and Partnerships. “The claims management process is critical to any customer – carrier or insured – and the innovative solutions Alacrity brings to market align precisely with our goals at AAIS – to bring innovative, data-driven, customer-focused solutions to the marketplace.”

ABOUT ALACRITY SOLUTIONS

Alacrity Solutions, based in Fishers, Indiana, is one of the largest independent providers of insurance claims management services in North America. Alacrity provides property, auto, and casualty claims adjustment services and staffing solutions, as well as a nationwide managed repair network, to national and regional insurance companies, MGAs, TPAs, self-insured corporations, and clients in the federal/state government sector. Kohlberg & Company, a New York-based private equity firm investing in businesses globally across the industrial manufacturing, consumer products, business, healthcare and financial services sectors, acquired a majority stake in Alacrity in 2019. For more information, visit www.alacritysolutions.com.

ABOUT AAIS

Established in 1936, AAIS serves the property casualty insurance industry as the modern, Member-based advisory organization. AAIS delivers custom advisory solutions, including best-in-class forms, rating information and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, commercial auto, personal auto, and homeowners insurers. Its consultative approach, unrivaled customer service and modern technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of its Members. AAIS’s strategic work and partnerships led to the creation of openIDL, the data and information sharing platform for regulatory reporting built on distributed ledger technology, now a Linux Foundation Project. For more information about AAIS, please visit AAISonline.

CONTACT: John Greene American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) 630.457.3238 [email protected] Aldrin Muya Alacrity Solutions 800.968.4456 [email protected]