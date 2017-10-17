Alaris Royalty Corp. Declares October Dividend

Breaking News
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES. 
FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW.  

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alaris Royalty Corp. (“Alaris” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:AD) announces that the Board of Directors of the Corporation has declared a dividend of $0.135 per common share for the month of October 2017, representing $1.62 per share on an annualized basis.  The dividend is payable on November 15, 2017 to shareholders of record on October 31, 2017.  The ex-dividend date is October 30, 2017.

This dividend is designated by the Corporation to be an eligible dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial or territorial legislation.  An enhanced dividend tax credit applies to eligible dividends paid to Canadian residents.

About Alaris:

The Corporation provides alternative financing for a diversified group of private businesses (“Private Company Partners”) in exchange for royalties or distributions from the Private Company Partners, with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for dividend payments to its shareholders.  Distributions from the Private Company Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a “top line” financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners’ common equity position.

For further information please contact:

Curtis Krawetz
Vice President, Investments and Investor Relations
Alaris Royalty Corp.
P: (403) 221-7305
Suite 250, 333 24th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2S 3E6
www.alarisroyalty.com

