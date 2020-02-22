Alarm in the holy land after visit by pilgrims with coronavirus

Israeli and Palestinian authorities sought to quell fears of a potential local outbreak of the coronavirus after learning that South Korean pilgrims who had toured some of the holy land’s most popular sites were later found to be carrying the virus.
