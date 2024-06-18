U.S. and Israeli officials will hold a meeting at the White House on Thursday to discuss Iran’s nuclear program after intelligence agencies discovered concerning information about Iran’s capabilities, Axios reported Tuesday.
U.S. and Israeli intelligence agencies reportedly uncovered information about a computer modeling program Iran has acquired that could be used to assist in developing nuclear weapons. The purpose of the program remains unclear, with officials reportedly
