Alaska National Insurance Company, a CopperPoint Insurance Company, named to Ward’s 50® List of Top Performing P&C Insurance Companies for 10th Consecutive Year

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

PHOENIX, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a western-based super regional commercial insurance company, announced today that Alaska National Insurance Company, part of CopperPoint Family of Insurance Companies, has been named to the Ward’s 50® list of top performing property-casualty insurance companies for 2020. This year’s award recognizes outstanding financial results in the areas of safety, consistency and performance over a five-year period (2015-2019).

“This is the tenth year in a row that Alaska National has been recognized in the Ward’s benchmarking for achieving superior performance,” said Marc Schmittlein, President and CEO, CopperPoint Insurance Companies. “Alaska National has a proven track record of strong underwriting discipline and exemplary service as evidenced by the company’s inclusion in the Property-Casualty Ward’s 50® Companies for many years. We would like to thank and recognize all of our Alaska National colleagues for this tremendous accomplishment.”

“Being among those recognized to the Ward’s 50® list is a true honor earned by our many dedicated employees,” said Craig Nodtvedt, President of Alaska and Pacific Northwest, Alaska National. “This award affirms our long-term commitment to quality, high-touch and locally delivered service. We are extremely proud of our accomplishments, and I want to congratulate all Alaska National employees and the entire CopperPoint team on this recognition.”

Alaska National joined the CopperPoint Family of Insurance Companies on November 30, 2019.

For further details and a complete list of the 2020 Ward’s 50® companies, visit ward.aon.com.

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies
Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, www.copperpoint.com, is a western-based super regional commercial insurance company and a leading provider of workers’ compensation and commercial insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing 10 state footprint in the western United States, CopperPoint is in a strong position to meet the evolving needs of our brokers, agents and customers. It has $4.8 billion in total assets and an enterprise surplus of over $1.4 billion.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of CopperPoint Insurance Companies, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company and Alaska National Insurance Company. All companies are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best.

