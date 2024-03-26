Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy plans to sign legislation passed days ahead of a funding application deadline that aims to increase internet download speeds for rural schools.

Under the bill, HB193, schools would be able to get grants to increase download speeds to 100 megabits per second, a four-fold increase over what is currently available in state law, the Anchorage Daily News reported. Supporters of the measure see it as an equity issue. The Federal Communications Commission this month

[Read Full story at source]