Alation Earns Top Ranking in End-User Study of the Data Catalog Market for Third Consecutive Year

Dresner Advisory Services’ 2019 Wisdom of Crowds® Data Catalog Market Study finds a strong link between data catalogs and successful BI usage

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alation, Inc. , the data catalog company, today announced it has been named the top-ranked data cataloging solution in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2019 Wisdom of Crowds® Data Catalog Market Study for the third consecutive year. Alation received the highest marks across all evaluated categories.

The latest report underlines the importance of data catalogs to successful self-service analytics initiatives. In the study, 75% of respondents expressed difficulty in finding the right data, illustrating that data catalogs are crucial to data access and understanding, particularly in enterprise environments with multiple data sources. According to the study, the easier it is to find and access analytic content, the more successful the BI initiative is.

“We congratulate Alation on earning the leading position in our market study on data catalogs for the third year in a row,” said Howard Dresner, president, founder and chief research officer, Dresner Advisory Services. “The ability to easily pull relevant and trustworthy data from all your sources is essential for the strong execution of business intelligence initiatives. Our latest report validates the vital role data catalogs play in the successful rollout of those efforts.”

This year’s report also shines a light on some of the new requirements business users find most important when implementing a data catalog, including the growing need to effectively collaborate and govern data. In the study, 79% (up from 70% last year) of respondents noted that sharing and governing content creation are either very important or critical to their organization currently. Alation provides a single-source of reference for everyone to find data, share knowledge, collaborate on insights, and validate data accuracy for trusted decisions. Alation also enables real-time data governance guardrails directly into the workflow of users, automatically alerting them to both constraints and best practices, leading to more timely, accurate and compliant analysis.

“While enterprises are increasingly adopting self-service analytics, they often fail to realize the value from those initiatives,” said Aaron Kalb, CDO of Alation. “The Alation Data Catalog is empowering organizations like GoDaddy, Munich Re and Pfizer, to make better use of data and build data cultures, leveraging insights to achieve critical business outcomes. We’re honored to once again be recognized for these efforts by Dresner Advisory Services.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products and vendors. As with all of its Wisdom of Crowds® Market Studies, Dresner constructed a survey instrument to collect data and used social media and crowdsourcing techniques to recruit participants.

