REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alation, Inc., the data intelligence company, today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, the launch of the Open Data Quality Framework to bring best-of-breed data quality and data observability capabilities to the Snowflake Data Cloud. Launch partners include Acceldata, Anomalo, Bigeye, Datactics, Experian, FirstEigen, Lightup, and Soda.

Data analytics and business teams rely on trusted data to train their AI models, find accurate answers to abstract problems, and provide their internal customers with key insights. Leveraging untrusted data can have especially catastrophic impacts when used to inform strategic decision-making. Data quality tools address these problems by proactively detecting, resolving, and preventing data health issues. However, various data quality tools specialize in different capabilities and solutions, meaning no one tool can apply to every business.

With the Open Data Quality Framework, Alation customers can strengthen data governance for Snowflake by making data quality information visible. This allows governance teams to document and enforce data quality policies and rules, assign data quality stewards, determine if data is fit for use, and manage the entire data quality lifecycle from one platform. And with Alation’s best-of-breed approach to data quality, customers choose the best solution for their business rather than following a one-size-fits-all approach.

“Organizations want to design a technology stack that fits their business needs but can’t leverage these tools effectively without the ability to find, understand, and trust the data within these solutions,” said Junaid Saiyed, CTO, Alation. “Alation’s Data Intelligence Platform and Open Data Quality Framework enable business and technology leaders to find their data and know whether they can trust that data. This helps organizations build a more data-driven culture.”

“Alation’s Open Data Quality Framework provided the flexibility and depth we needed to build an ideal integration with their data intelligence platform,” said Kyle Kirwan, CEO, Bigeye. “It’s now easier than ever for data teams to build a best-of-breed solution that helps them improve data quality, streamline governance, and support collaborative data practices. Having Bigeye’s data quality insights surfaced directly in Alation enables users to quickly assess the trustworthiness of data and proactively address data quality issues, leading to smarter, data-informed decision-making.”

“Our deep integration with Alation through their Open Data Quality Framework enables customers to leverage business-ready data faster and reduce time to full value,” said Amy Reams, VP of Business Development, Anomalo. “Now, customers can access Anomalo’s comprehensive data quality platform directly within the Alation platform. This includes Anomalo’s ML-based data quality checks, rich profiling, and our automated Root Cause Analysis, which helps isolate issues before they have downstream impacts. This significantly reduces context-switching for users, and we’re thrilled about the value it provides for our joint customers.”

Alation Open Data Quality Framework for Snowflake enhances governance with:

Data Health Tab: Gain visibility into the complete health profile for Snowflake tables and columns – including quality, reliability, and performance.

Gain visibility into the complete health profile for Snowflake tables and columns – including quality, reliability, and performance. Trust Flags: Configure data quality results to automatically flag Snowflake data as endorsed, warned, or deprecated to signal whether data should or shouldn’t be used.

Configure data quality results to automatically flag Snowflake data as endorsed, warned, or deprecated to signal whether data should or shouldn’t be used. Data Profiling: Extend Alation’s column profiling of min, max, mean, and null Snowflake values with insightful data quality and observability information to action data cleansing and remediation.

Extend Alation’s column profiling of min, max, mean, and null Snowflake values with insightful data quality and observability information to action data cleansing and remediation. Data Quality Policies: Capture Snowflake-specific data quality policies in Alation Policy Center to understand how and why data quality rules are applied by the implemented tool.

