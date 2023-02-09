The company’s flagship offering recognized as the top-ranked data catalog by Dresner Advisory Services

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alation Inc. , the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions , announced it has been named a winner of the 2022 Technology Innovation Award for Data Catalog, presented by Dresner Advisory Services. The award is based on Alation’s placement in Dresner’s 2022 Data Catalog Market Study, which recognizes Alation as the top-ranked data catalog solution.

“Alation is the pioneer of this market and we continue to evolve every single quarter to simplify the challenges from managing and governing data,” said Satyen Sangani , co-founder and CEO at Alation. “We appreciate Dresner Advisory Services Technology Innovation Awards recognizing Alation’s continued leadership in the data intelligence industry powers more than 25% of the Fortune 100.”

“Data catalogs remain a priority technology for companies looking to expand and simplify access to trusted data,” said Howard Dresner , founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “Data catalogs are critical for organizations to overcome the challenges associated with finding and understanding governed data so that data users can make more informed decisions. Congratulations to Alation for its continued leadership in the data catalog market and on being named a winner once again in our annual Technology Innovation Awards.”

The Technology Innovation Awards are presented to the top-ranked vendors in 12 Dresner Advisory 2022 Wisdom of Crowds® thematic market reports. The data catalog market study recognizes technology that simplifies access to analytical content and provides collaboration and governance capabilities to make it more trustworthy and broadly available. The annual thematic studies are based on data collected from end users and provide a real-world perspective on various technical capabilities related to Dresner’s yearly research. Each report examines current deployment trends, user intentions, and industry capabilities.

Alation is passionate about helping enterprises create thriving data cultures. Alation Data Catalog , the company’s flagship offering, dominates the market and combines machine learning with human insight to successfully tackle the most demanding challenges in data and metadata management. Alation Data Catalog drives data-driven decision-making for more than 450 organizations globally, including American Family Insurance , Cisco , Finnair, Munich Re , NASDAQ, Pfizer , The Very Group , Virgin Australia , and more.

This recognition follows a high-growth and award-winning year where Alation surpassed $100M in annual recurring revenue (ARR) , reaching Centaur status. Alation was also named an Innovation Leader in GigaOm Radar Report for Data Catalogs , achieved 8 Top Rankings in the latest BARC Data Management Survey , achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data and Analytics Competency , named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Metadata Management, Data Cataloging, and Data Governance , and recognized as a leader in the inaugural IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Catalog Software 2022 Vendor Assessment .

About Alation

Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, including data search & discovery, data governance, data stewardship, analytics, and digital transformation. Alation’s initial offering dominates the data catalog market. Thanks to its powerful Behavioral Analysis Engine, inbuilt collaboration capabilities, and open interfaces, Alation combines machine learning with human insight to successfully tackle even the most demanding challenges in data and metadata management. More than 450 enterprises drive data culture, improve decision-making, and realize business outcomes with Alation, including AbbVie, American Family Insurance, Autozone, Cisco, Draft Kings, Exelon, Fifth Third Bank, Finnair, Munich Re, NASDAQ, Parexel, Pfizer, Salesforce, Virgin Australia, and Vistaprint. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Alation has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces list three times, is a 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women, and recognized as a 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ in Tech. The company is backed by leading venture capitalists, including Blackstone, Costanoa, Databricks Ventures, Data Collective, Dell Technologies Capital, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Icon, ISAI Cap, Riverwood Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Sanabil Investments, Sapphire, Snowflake Ventures, Thoma Bravo, and Union Grove. For more information, visit www.alation.com .

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com .