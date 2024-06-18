Alation fosters a highly engaging, collaborative, and rewarding environment dedicated to delivering AI-ready data that drives enterprise innovation and strategic decision-making

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alation Inc., the data intelligence company, today announced it has been named one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces for 2024. Alation was recognized for creating an exceptional workplace and company culture that motivates employees to excel. Earning this recognition for the fifth year underscores the company’s commitment to rewarding employees who drive the business forward and help over 550 customers, including 40% of the Fortune 100, deliver trusted, AI-ready data.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace. The survey included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. Auditors also reviewed Alation’s benefits to determine the overall score and ranking.

“Our commitment to being a customer-centric company is built on the foundation of our talented and ambitious employees,” said Edward Avila, VP of Global Talent Acquisition at Alation. “Nurturing their growth and passion empowers organizations to trust their data. Being recognized by Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces for the fifth year is a testament to our incredible team and engaging workplace. Despite market challenges, we remain dedicated to nurturing talent with resources for professional development, access to growth opportunities, and a culture of innovation. This focus has created a motivated team that unlocks the value of data for enterprises. I’m proud of the talented individuals we’ve hired and the impact that many of these Alationauts have made over the years.”

“Each year, Inc.’s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture,” said Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. “We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we’re proud that the program is highly selective.”

Discover open roles at Alation and join the company at the forefront of the AI era with its leading data intelligence platform. Read the blog to learn why Alation has been recognized as an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace for the fifth time.

About Alation

Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, enabling self-service analytics, cloud transformation, data governance, and AI-ready data. More than 550 enterprises build data culture and improve data-driven decision-making with Alation, including Cisco, Nasdaq, Pfizer, Salesforce, and Virgin Australia. Alation has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces list five times, is a 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ in tech and Best Workplaces™ for Women, and recognized as a 2022 and 2023 UK’s Best Workplaces™. For more information, visit www.alation.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Lloyd

Director, Corporate Communications

541-490-6115

[email protected]