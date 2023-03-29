Local, regional, and state agencies in California and Texas select Alation as a trusted and competitively priced data intelligence platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alation Inc. , the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions , secured new procurement contracts with California’s Software Licensing Program (SLP) and Texas’s Department of Information Resources (TX-DIR) that demonstrate Alation is a trusted partner to local, regional, and state entities. The two new contracts inform technology buyers that Alation is legally approved for use, guarantees the best price for the data intelligence platform, and offers a faster path to implementation.

Government agencies store and produce an incredible amount of data, typically managed in operational silos and highly inaccessible due to stringent ownership, privacy, and security concerns. Alation’s data intelligence platform provides a holistic and much-needed view of an organization’s information, so authorized users can easily find, understand, and govern their data. The connected and single pane of glass view that Alation provides can transform time-consuming processes and improve public service to better address their community’s needs.

The two procurement contracts in California and Texas designate Alation as a trusted vendor that provides public sector organizations with safer access to data, fosters data governance and transparency, and optimizes information-sharing amongst authorized users.

“Alation is a trusted partner to more than 20 public sector agencies and plays a central role in modernizing data infrastructure so organizations can make the most of their data,” said Scott Woestman , VP of Public Sector at Alation. “The latest procurement contracts in California and Texas are a testament to Alation’s ongoing commitment to bringing the best data intelligence platform available to the public sector. We’re proud to simplify the process for government buyers and help users find, understand, and govern their data, operate more efficiently, and make data-informed decisions that better serve their communities.”

The California Software Licensing Program, established in 1994, was intended to help California-based public agencies reduce their software procurement costs while ensuring access to high-quality, reliable software products. Texas’s Department of Information Resources was established in 1991 to ensure state agencies can access secure and reliable IT resources. These contracts allow California and Texas agencies to purchase technology and solutions more quickly per their procurement policies. They also allow agencies in other states with similar statutes to participate.

In addition to California and Texas, Alation has state-level contracts, as well as national contracts with the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) and OMNIA Partners.

