REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alation, Inc., the data intelligence company, today announced that it has been named 2023 Data Governance Partner of the Year by Databricks, the Data and AI company. Databricks recognized Alation for its continued leadership in delivering data governance for the lakehouse.

Organizations produce and store vast amounts of data across on-premises, cloud, and legacy systems. This can make finding, understanding, and trusting data more difficult. Databricks Unity Catalog is a unified governance solution for all data and AI assets that empower organizations to quickly find and understand reference data in their lakehouse.

With Alation, Databricks customers can seamlessly integrate Unity Catalog with Alation’s Data Intelligence Platform to provide unified governance across both Databricks and non-Databricks data sources. Organizations now have the ability to search for and discover the knowledge and information they need to make data-driven decisions across their entire technology landscape.

“There’s an undeniable shift in how organizations address data governance,” said Diby Malakar, VP of Product Management at Alation. “Alation enables a federated approach that enforces centralized governance policies while also granting everyone the autonomy to self-serve – a stark contrast to traditional control-oriented governance. Our partnership with Databricks empowers everyone to independently search for and discover trusted data and build a data culture.”

“We are excited to name Alation the 2023 Databricks Data Governance Partner of the Year,” said Roger Murff, VP of Technology Partners at Databricks. “Data is no longer restricted to technical teams, and Alation’s approach to governance makes trusted data accessible by anyone, which is instrumental in our customers unlocking true value from the lakehouse. We look forward to deepening our partnership with Alation and continuing to enable joint customers to leverage trusted data as a valuable tool.”

About Alation

Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, enabling self-service analytics, cloud transformation, and data governance. More than 450 enterprises build data culture and improve data-driven decision-making with Alation, including Cisco, Nasdaq, Pfizer, Salesforce, and Virgin Australia.

