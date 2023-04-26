HOUSTON, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Alaunos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TCRT), a leading T-cell receptor (TCR) cell therapy company advancing a clinical-stage pipeline of therapeutics for solid tumors, today announced a poster presentation for its lead non-viral Sleeping Beauty TCR-T cell therapy program in solid tumors at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place June 2-6, 2023, at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago.

The TCR-T Library Phase 1/2 trial is an open-label, dose-escalation trial being conducted at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The trial is enrolling patients with non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian and bile duct cancers that have a matching human leukocyte antigen (HLA) whose tumors contain at least one of the targeted driver mutations in KRAS, TP53 and EGFR.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: Safety and Efficacy of Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Cells Targeting Shared KRAS and TP53 Mutations Expressed by Solid Tumors in First-in-Human Phase 1 Study

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Session Date and Time: Saturday, June 3, 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Abstract Number: 2547

Presenter: Maria Pia Morelli, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine at MD Anderson

For more information, visit the ASCO Annual Meeting website.

About Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.

Alaunos Therapeutics is a leader in the science of T-cell receptor (TCR) cell therapy working to revolutionize solid cancer treatment and outcomes. The clinical-stage company’s TCR T-cell therapy (TCR-T) is one of the most advanced TCR programs targeting driver mutations in solid tumors with an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of its TCR-T product candidates across six solid cancers. Alaunos is powered by two proprietary platforms: its elegantly efficient non-viral Sleeping Beauty cell engineering platform; and its hunTR® discovery platform, which is expanding its industry-leading library of TCRs against high-frequency driver mutations. Alaunos is a part of an ongoing collaboration with the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), working to advance the science of TCR therapy. For more information, visit www.alaunos.com

