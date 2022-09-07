Alaunos Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

HOUSTON, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Alaunos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TCRT), a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, today announced Kevin S. Boyle Sr., Chief Executive Officer and Drew Deniger, Ph.D., Vice President, Research & Development will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences.
2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, September 8, 2022
Format: 1×1 Meetings only
Location: Boston, MA
Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, September 12, 2022
Format: 1×1 Meetings only
Location: New York, NY
Cantor Oncology, Hematology & HemeOnc Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Format: Panel Presentation and 1×1 Meetings
Panel: Cell Therapy in Solid Tumors
Location: New York, NY
About Alaunos Therapeutics
Alaunos is a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, focused on developing T-cell receptor (TCR) therapies based on its proprietary, non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer technology and its TCR library targeting shared tumor-specific hotspot mutations in key oncogenic genes including KRAS, TP53 and EGFR. The Company has a clinical and strategic collaboration with the National Cancer Institute. For more information, please visit www.alaunos.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Alex Lobo
Stern Investor Relations
alex.lobo@sternir.com
