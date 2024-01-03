PM says existing three-year terms are ‘too short’ but doesn’t anticipate switch to longer parliamentary term will happen soonAnthony Albanese has reiterated his support for four-year parliamentary terms as he fielded questions about the timing of the next election on only the third day of 2024.The prime minister was asked on Wednesday if Australia would be headed to voting booths this year, with rumours the government would want an early election if its polling fortunes reverse to get a mandate to act on issues such as the stage-three tax cuts. Continue reading…

