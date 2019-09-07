Albertsons Companies joins supermarkets in changing guns policy

Supermarket operator Albertsons Companies said on Saturday it would ask customers not to openly carry firearms at its stores, joining an array of retailers and store chains this week who changed their gun policy in light of several mass shootings in the United States.
