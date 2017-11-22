ALBIOMA : Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as at 31 October 2017

Total number of shares and voting rights

in the share capital as at 31 October 2017 (Articles L. 233-8 (II) of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority)

Date Number of shares in the share capital Number of theoretical voting rights Number of exercisable voting rights (1) 31/10/2017 30,620,910 30,620,910 30,258,927

Notes

(1) Number of theoretical voting rights, diminished with voting rights attached to the treasury shares within the framework of a share buy-back program, deprived of voting rights.

About Albioma

Albioma is an independent energy producer and world leader in the conversion of biomass into a highly-effective source of energy, in collaboration with its agri-business partners. For more than 20 years, Albioma has operated power plants recovering bagasse, a fibrous by-product of sugar cane, replaced by coal outside the sugar cane harvest. Its unique expertise has enabled Albioma to establish itself as an indispensable partner in the sugar and ethanol industry in the French overseas territories and Mauritius. Albioma is now developing power plants using only biomass, which recover, in addition to bagasse, green waste and wood industry residue. The Group also operates a highly-efficient photovoltaic installation. In 2014, the Group, which already had a presence in mainland France, the French overseas territories and Mauritius, began operating in Brazil, the world’s leading sugar cane producer.

For further information, please visit www.albioma.com

Albioma shares are listed on Euronext Paris (sub B) and eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD) and PEA-PME plans.

ISIN FR0000060402 – Ticker: ABIO

