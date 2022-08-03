Breaking News
Albireo to Participate in 2022 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators to treat pediatric and adult liver diseases, today announced participation in the 2022 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference August 9-10, 2022. Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer of Albireo, will be presenting on August 9, 2022. A replay of the webcast will be available on-demand on the Albireo Investors page ir.albireopharma.com. Ron and Simon Harford, Chief Financial Officer, will host meetings with investors.

About Albireo

Albireo Pharma is a rare disease company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat pediatric and adult liver diseases. Albireo’s lead product, Bylvay, was approved by the U.S. FDA as the first drug for the treatment of pruritus in all types of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and in Europe, Bylvay has been approved for the treatment of PFIC. Bylvay is also being developed to treat other rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases with global Phase 3 trials in Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and biliary atresia, as well as Open-label Extension (OLE) studies for PFIC and ALGS. The Company has also completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for A3907 to advance development in adult cholestatic liver disease, with IND-enabling studies progressing with A2342 for viral and cholestatic liver disease. Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with its key operating subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. For more information on Albireo, please visit www.albireopharma.com.

Media Contact:
Colleen Alabiso, 857-356-3905, colleen.alabiso@albireopharma.com
Lance Buckley, 917-439-2241, lbuckley@lippetaylor.com

Investor Contact:
Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors, LLC., 617-430-7578

