Albireo to Participate in H.C. Wainwright BioConnect and LifeSci Advisors Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a clinical-stage rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced that Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2021 Conference to be held January 11-14, 2021 and the LifeSci Advisors 10th Annual Corporate Access Event to be held January 6-14, 2021.

The virtual LifeSci Advisors event presentation will be live at 12:00 pm EST on January 8, 2021 from the Albireo Media and Investors page ir.albireopharma.com and the H.C. Wainwright fireside chat will be available beginning Monday, January 11, 2021 also at ir.albireopharma.com. Both sessions will be archived and available for replay on Albireo’s website for two weeks following the events.

About Albireo

Albireo Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat rare pediatric and adult liver diseases, and other adult liver diseases and disorders. Albireo’s lead product candidate, odevixibat, is being developed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases with Phase 3 pivotal trials in PFIC, Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia. The Company completed IND-enabling studies for new preclinical candidate A3907 this year and plans to advance development in adult liver disease. Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with its key operating subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Boston Business Journal named Albireo one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Massachusetts for the second consecutive year. For more information on Albireo, please visit www.albireopharma.com.

Media & Investor contacts:

Colleen Alabiso, 857-356-3905, [email protected]

Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors, LLC., 857-272-6177