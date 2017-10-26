Breaking News
Albright Stonebridge Group Expands Africa and Asia Expertise

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Albright Stonebridge Group (ASG), the global business strategy and commercial diplomacy firm, today announced senior additions to its Africa, China, and East Asia and Pacific practices:

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield has joined ASG as Senior Counselor after serving until March 2017 as U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, capping a distinguished 34-year foreign service career. Before leading U.S. diplomacy efforts for Africa, she was Director General of the Foreign Service, U.S. Ambassador to Liberia, and held postings in The Gambia, Jamaica, Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Switzerland. Her deep understanding of complex and diverse geopolitical dynamics helps ASG clients with interest in Africa and around the world.

Kim Jacinto-Henares, based in Manila, has joined ASG as Senior Advisor after decades working in Filipino politics and tax policy, most recently as Commissioner of the Philippines’ Bureau of Internal Revenue. Her extensive background includes serving as the Philippines’ representative at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and as a senior private sector development expert at the World Bank. Ms. Jacinto-Henares provides clients of ASG’s East Asia and Pacific practice with on-the-ground insights in this fast-growing nation.

Douglas Grob has joined ASG as Senior Vice President, where he advises clients on China and other countries in the Asia Pacific region, drawing on experience as a senior advisor at the U.S. Department of State and, most recently, as the head of the Congressional Research Service’s Asia section. Mr. Grob has held private sector roles with Chase Manhattan Bank and an American healthcare company with operations in the Chinese marketplace. His unique combination of private and public-sector experience enhances the expertise of the firm’s China team, which operates out of offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Washington, DC. 

“We are proud to expand our client offerings with the respected expertise of Linda, Kim, and Doug,” said Dan K. Rosenthal, Managing Principal, Albright Stonebridge Group. “Linda’s seasoned judgment, relationships across the continent, and decades of experience will serve our clients with interest in Africa extraordinarily well. The addition of Kim and Doug further strengthens the ability of ASG’s rapidly growing Asia teams to help our clients navigate the dynamic markets of China and the Philippines.”

Albright Stonebridge Group (ASG) is the premier global strategy and commercial diplomacy firm. We help clients understand and successfully navigate the intersection of public, private, and social sectors in international markets. ASG’s worldwide team has served clients in more than 110 countries. To learn more, visit www.albrightstonebridge.com

Contact:
Mary Clare Rigali
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
