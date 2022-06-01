ALC Schools Becomes EverDriven

The tech-enabled transportation company rebrands and welcomes a new Vice President of Marketing.

Denver, CO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ALC Schools, the nation’s leading technology-enabled alternative transportation company offering safe, reliable rides for students with special needs, has announced a new name and brand that better aligns with its vision for the future: EverDriven.

“We are very excited that our brand will better convey the heart of our mission,” says Mitch Bowling, CEO. “We don’t just drive, we’re driven – driven to provide safe rides and excellent service to the most vulnerable in our communities. Making sure those with special transportation needs are well taken care of is our passion and our purpose, and we love that our new brand reflects that.”

Since 2005, ALC Schools has worked directly with school districts across the country to provide transportation and real-time tracking that offers peace of mind to districts, teachers, and parents. Having driven over 21 million safe miles this school year and transported over 10,500 unique students, it has established itself as a leading expert in the alternative transportation industry.

As EverDriven, the firm will continue to innovate and grow to meet the demand of its clients. This year alone, EverDriven has added over 2,700 new drivers, enabled and empowered by its proprietary technology that offers unprecedented, streamlined access and visibility for parents, service providers, districts, and drivers. EverDriven’s user-friendly technology allows parents and guardians to view updated ETAs based on real-time traffic data and to receive notifications when their student gets picked up and dropped off at home or school. As a safety leader in the student transportation industry, EverDriven utilizes a rigorous screening process to ensure all vehicles and drivers are well-vetted and compliant, aligning technological capacity with its user-centric values.

Building on this record, EverDriven looks forward to setting the standard for excellence in safely transporting the most vulnerable members of our community. To help drive these efforts, Courtney Zell has taken the new position of Vice President of Marketing.

“We are thrilled to have Courtney join our team,” said Megan Carey, Chief Development Officer. “Courtney’s achievements in the development and execution of marketing strategies and initiatives, as well as her passion for the customer journey, experience, and loyalty, line up exactly with both our mission and vision here at EverDriven.”

As the Vice President of Marketing for EverDriven, Zell will be responsible for improving marketing processes, the public launch of additional product offerings, driver recruitment media and messaging strategy and overall communication strategies.

“I am excited to join a company with such a strong mission that is already making a positive impact on so many families across the country,” said Zell. “I can’t wait to see how we can bring more mobility and peace of mind to our communities.”

About EverDriven: EverDriven, formerly ALC Schools, provides safe and reliable transportation to the most vulnerable in our communities. This rapidly growing, tech-enabled transportation management company, offers proprietary, best-in-class technology solutions that enable school districts and parents to easily plan, track and adjust transportation. For more information, go to everdriven.com or view this video about the rebranding of ALC Schools to EverDriven.

