Jersey City, NJ, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BitMart, a premier global digital assets trading platform, has integrated Alchemy Pay’s fiat-crypto on and off ramp on its exchange.

This integration simplifies the process of onboarding cryptocurrency for users around the globe by offering support for purchasing crypto through conventional payment methods like Visa and Mastercard.

As a specialist in the crypto payments industry, Alchemy Pay has made significant contributions to bridging the gap between cryptocurrencies and mainstream accessibility by facilitating fiat payments for crypto and Web3 services. With a vast network of over 300 fiat payment channels, Alchemy Pay has the capacity to support fiat-crypto purchases in 173 countries, utilizing a wide range of payment methods. The ramps are easily integrated on platforms such as DeFi protocols, NFT marketplaces, and exchanges, and enable direct purchase of crypto via credit and debit cards, mobile wallets, and bank transfers.

BitMart’s platform is designed to cater to traders of various skill levels, making it accessible to both beginners and experienced users. Since its establishment in 2017, BitMart has introduced over 1000 trading pairs, achieving an impressive 24-hour spot trading volume that exceeded $7 billion in 2022. The platform’s mission revolves around offering straightforward and secure cryptocurrency products and services, with the aim of making cryptocurrency accessible to individuals worldwide.

By leveraging Alchemy Pay’s direct-to-customer solution, BitMart facilitates the buying of cryptocurrencies using local currencies, providing a user experience similar to transactions on popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon or eBay. This integration offers users more favorable conversion rates and reduced fees, enhancing the overall convenience of crypto transactions.

