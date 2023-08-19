Michael Plaksin, VP of Sales & Marketing, and the Honorable Dr. Kevin Rudd, Australia’s Ambassador to the US Michael Plaksin and the Honorable Dr. Kevin Rudd, Australia’s Ambassador to the US, meet.

The CalChamber International Forum Panel in Discussion The panel discusses global wildfire issues and solutions.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alchera X, a global leader in AI SaaS specializing in wildfire detection and protection through FireScout as well as facial recognition and security, was invited to attend an international business forum with a panel presentation co-hosted by the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), the CalChamber, and the Australian Embassy, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) announcing a new climate partnership between California and Australia signifying five years of cooperation towards a more sustainable future.

Upon signing, Ambassador Rudd stated, “I’m proud to join Governor Newsom for the signing of this landmark climate MoU. While Australia and California face shared challenges from the climate crisis, we also share a mutual ambition to find bold solutions to combating climate change and achieving net zero emissions.”

Attendance at the International Forum was especially pertinent given the current news of wildfires causing devastation across North America and globally. Alchera X stands ready to assist: Their partnership with the Minderoo Foundation will help Australia fight wildfires with FireScout, aiding the country’s robust Fire & Flood Resilience Program while scaling activities globally as part of their sustainability initiatives.

Alongside the Honorable Dr. Kevin Rudd, Australia’s Ambassador to the US, were esteemed members of the panel including Secretary Wade Crowfoot, CA Natural Resources Agency and Director Dee Dee Myers, Senior Advisor with GO-Biz and former White House Press Secretary. This event was moderated by Jennifer Barrera, President & CEO of CalChamber, who was also especially interested in FireScout’s technology.

When given the opportunity to address panel members about Alchera X’s FireScout program, Michael Plaksin, VP of Sales and Marketing, emphasized, “FireScout represents the leading AI technology that helps detect wildfires and protect property and lives. It was an honor, pleasure and responsibility to discuss with the panel today how we can provide our lifesaving resources to mitigate the critical issue of wildfire destruction.” Regarding Alchera X’s commitment, he added, “We’re here to not only to support and service the community, the United States, and the nation of Australia, but also to help on a global basis.”

Alchera X extended special thanks to Susanne Stirling, VP of International Affairs at CalChamber, and Patricia Utterback, International Trade Specialist from Governor Newsom’s office, who saw this event as a great opportunity to connect businesses that are playing a valuable role with notable members of the community at large, bringing important topics to the table and helping to make a difference.

About ALCHERA X

Founded in 2016, ALCHERA X is an artificial intelligence software as a service (SaaS) company that has developed award-winning proprietary technology in the areas of wildfire detection and SMART VIEWING. FireScout , the leader in wildfire detection SaaS, utilizes AI to provide wildfire detection in real time on a 24/7/365 basis. FireScout seamlessly integrates into existing camera/monitor systems. We offer the most informative, effective, and supportive user interface system in the market today. FireScout is presently being used on over 1,000 cameras throughout the western United States and is considered to be the de facto standard in AI for disaster prevention in wildfire management.

Contact:

Michael Plaksin

(310) 503-9901

m.plaksin@alcherainc.com

