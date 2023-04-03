LOS ANGELES, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AlcheraX was pleased to participate in the annual Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) Conference held at the Peppermill Resort in Reno, Nevada, from March 28 to March 30, 2023. Each year, several hundred firefighters, outreach specialists, scientists, planners, conservationists, insurance professionals, and others with a stake in wildfire protection from across the nation and even from other countries gather in Reno for this event sponsored by the International Association of Fire Chiefs. The attendees were offered invaluable hands-on training and interactive sessions designed to address the various challenges presented by wildland fire.

It was the first year that AlcheraX attended this conference. Alchera’s booth showcased its industry-leading fire detection software solution, FireScout. Although FireScout was not the only wildland fire-detection software presented at the conference, it was the most effective one. With 24/7/365 capability, the highest daytime accuracy rate, and the only nighttime detection feature available on the market, the FireScout program is the AI leader in disaster prevention in wildfire management. The conference itself was filled with fantastic networking opportunities and speakers. AlcheraX is now connected to specialists from Hawaii to Canada.

Michael Plaksin, AlcheraX’s Vice President of Marketing, who has recently become a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, was a speaker during one of the sessions at WUI. “The AlcheraX team had an outstanding event at The Wildland Urban Interface 2023 show. It gave us a greater opportunity to deliver the latest information about the world’s most effective way to ‘Detect and Protect’ at city, county, and state levels. We were able to have additional meetings with potential new customers of FireScout and strengthen product knowledge and relationships with existing clients,” Plaksin stated.

Consistent with the current global business objectives of AlcheraX, the keynote session helped to introduce FireScout to wildland professionals from outside the US. Recently gaining market share in Australia and Korea, AlcheraX is successfully promoting the best AI-detection solution to other wildfire-prone parts of the world.

About Alchera X

Founded in 2016, Alchera X is an artificial intelligence software as a service (SaaS) company that has developed award-winning proprietary technology in the areas of wildfire detection and SMART-Viewing. FireScout, the leader in wildfire detection SaaS, utilizes AI to provide wildfire detection in real time on a 24/7/365 basis. FireScout seamlessly integrates into existing camera/monitor systems. We offer the most informative, effective, and supportive user interface system in the market today. FireScout is presently being used on over 1,000 cameras throughout the western United States and is considered to be the de facto standard in AI for disaster prevention in wildfire management.

