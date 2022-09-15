Breaking News
Alchip Technologies Sets Record First Half Revenue and Net Income

Q2’ 22 Revenue Sets Record

Alchip Q2’22 Revenue Breakdown by Process Node

Nearly 70 percent of Alchip’s record second quarter revenue were driven by NTOs and mass production at or below the 7nm node. An additional 18 percent came from customer designs at the 12nm and 14nm nodes.
Taipei, Taiwan, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alchip Technologies sets revenue and net income records for the first half of 2022 and record revenue for Q2 2022.

First half revenue reached a record $194.6 million, while net income for the same period achieved a record $30.5 million.

Second quarter 2022 revenue notched another record of $101.1 million, up 3.9 percent over the $97.4 million from Q2 2021 and up 8.2 percent over Q1 2022 revenue of $93.5 million. At the same time, second quarter net income reached $14.5 million, up 4.3 percent over Q2 2021 net income of $13.9 million, but fell short of Q1 2022 net income of $16 million by 9.5 percent.  Second quarter operating income was reported at $19.3 million, a 10.7 percent increase over Q2 2021 operating income of $17.5 million, but down slightly from Q1 2022 results of $19.6 million.  Earnings per share for Q2 2022 were NTD 6.0.

Revenue for Q2 came in mildly lower than expected, due to ABF substrate supply constraints. Design demand, however, remained robust with no demand weakening in sight amid a slowing macro-environment.

Laying out the company’s view going forward, Alchip President and CEO, Johnny Shen announced that strong mass production demand remains unchanged and that the company would maintain its hallmark advanced technology leadership.

“We’re seeing our highest business inquiries for advanced technology 7nm, 6nm, 5nm and 4nm opportunities.  This is on top of the fact that our announcement of accepting 3nm design created a great deal of interest in the high-performance computing and AI communities.  In addition, we are experiencing significant market penetration in a number of automotive applications,” he said.

Alchip is traded on the Taiwan stock exchange.  The company is extremely well respected in North America, Japan, Israel, Taiwan, and China for its high-performance ASIC design methodology, flexible business model, best-in-class IP portfolio and advanced packaging technology expertise.

For a more information on Alchip, go to www.alchip.com

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global provider of silicon and design and production services for system companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. The company provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced, including 7nm, 6nm, 5nm and 4nm processes. Alchip has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader through its advanced 2.5D/3D package services, CoWoS/chiplet design and manufacturing experience. Customers include global leaders in AI, HPC/supercomputer, mobile phones, entertainment device, networking equipment and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661) and is a TSMC-certified Value Chain Aggregator.

CONTACT: Charles Byers
Alchip Technologies
+ (408) 310-9244
chuck_byers@alchip.com

