San Jose, CA, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alchip Technologies, Ltd. the high-performance ASIC leader, will exhibit today at TSMC’s 2023 Technology Symposium, where it will highlight its CoWoS® (chip-on-wafer-on-substrate) and chiplet design plans. The company is in the 3DFabricTM Alliance section of the Partner Pavilion, Booth 508.

At its booth, Alchip will demonstrate ASIC-industry leading high-performance computing design expertise and its flexible engagement model. It will emphasis its fast-ramping dedicated chiplet design methodology and discuss developments at advanced process technology nodes.

Alchip Technologies Ltd., is a leading global provider of silicon and design and production services for system companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. The company provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced technologies. The company has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader through its advanced 2.5D/3D package services, CoWoS/chiplet design and manufacturing experience. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661), is a TSMC-certified Value Chain Aggregator, and is a founding member of the TSMC 3DFabric Alliance®.

CONTACT: Charles Byers Alchip Technologies + (408)-310-9244 chuck_byers@alchip.com