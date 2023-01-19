Will Showcase Advanced Packaging & Design Capabilities

Taipei, Taiwan, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alchip Technologies the high-performance ASIC leader, will exhibit at the first annual Chiplet Summit to be held January 24-26 at the San Jose DoubleTree Hotel.

The Summit will cover the latest architectures, development platforms and methods, and applications. Expert panels will discuss best choices, as well as likely breakthroughs and long-term trends. Pre-conference seminars will introduce chiplets and their packaging, test, and integration.

Alchip will be making available presentations and technical material that highlight its high-performance ASIC capabilities, including the company’s industry-leading advances in advanced packaging technology, flexible engagement model, and advanced technology track record.

“As contributors to technology standards and advanced ecosystems organizations, Alchip works with an entire value chain to deliver leading edge advance packaging and process capabilities required by today’s high-performance computing ASIC market. Chiplet Summit promotes chiplet technology that revolutionize the way we develop leading-edge devices. We will be a leader in this emerging technology,” explained Dave Hwang, Senior Vice President, Business Development and Marketing at Alchip.

According to Chuck Sobey, Chiplet Summit General Chair, “Chiplet Summit welcomes Alchip as an exhibitor at this inaugural event. Industry leaders like Alchip will play a major role in the emergence of chiplets through their services and support for developing the chiplet ecosystem.”

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global provider of silicon and design and production services for system companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. The company provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced, including 7nm, 6nm, 5nm and 4nm processes. Alchip has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader through its advanced 2.5D/3D package services, CoWoS/chiplet design and manufacturing experience. Customers include global leaders in AI, HPC/supercomputer, mobile phones, entertainment device, networking equipment and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661), is a TSMC-certified Value Chain Aggregator and is a founding member of the new TSMC 3DFabric Alliance®.

About Chiplet Summit

Chiplet Summit showcases the emerging chiplets market. It features the trends and people leading the adoption of this new technology in designing a wide variety of extremely large integrated chips. The Summit is a product of Semper Technologies.

