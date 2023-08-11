Fact.MR’s latest report on Alcohol Ethoxylates Market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends. It also offers insights Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, GCC countries, Japan, Korea and many more

Rockville, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Alcohol Ethoxylates market is estimated to be valued at US $9.3 Billion by 2032.

Demand is anticipated to increase between 2022 and 2032 at a value CAGR of 3.6%, potentially reaching US$ 9.3 billion by the conclusion of the assessment period.

Overall, the Alcohol Ethoxylates market is anticipated to present a US$ 2.8 billion potential till 2032. Alcohol ethoxylate sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2015 to 2021.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2022 – 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 9.3 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 3.6% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 72 Tables No. of Figures 148 Figures

Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

Alcohol ethoxylates are commonly used as surfactants in various cleaning products, including detergents, household cleaners, and industrial cleaning agents. As consumers became more conscious of cleanliness and hygiene, the demand for effective cleaning products rose, driving the growth of the alcohol ethoxylates market.

Alcohol ethoxylates are used in personal care products like shampoos, body washes, and soaps because they enhance foam generation and solubility. The growth of the personal care industry, coupled with consumer preference for high-quality personal care products, contributed to the demand for alcohol ethoxylates.

Alcohol ethoxylates are often considered more environmentally friendly compared to some other surfactants. As environmental regulations and consumer awareness regarding eco-friendly products increased, the demand for alcohol ethoxylates, which are biodegradable and less harmful to the environment, saw growth.

Ongoing research and development efforts to improve the properties and performance of alcohol ethoxylates led to the development of more efficient and versatile variants. These innovations expanded the range of applications for alcohol ethoxylates and stimulated market growth.

What is the U.S. market outlook for alcohol ethoxylates?

high use of essential items like soap and detergent

The U.S. market for alcohol ethoxylates is anticipated to grow at a 3.0% value CAGR until 2032, creating a $3.2 billion potential. Because of the increased demand for low rinse and low foam detergents, the US market is anticipated to expand. During the course of the projected period, development is anticipated to be fueled by a rising demand for industrial cleaners in the region, which is being driven by the presence of numerous manufacturers.

Additionally, it is anticipated that the presence of a highly developed industrial sector and the high acceptance rates of the product will accelerate market expansion in the US. The market is also anticipated to grow slowly due to the country’s application industries’ increasing degrees of maturity. Another important element boosting market expansion during the projection period is the prominence of different market participants in the US.

Due to the growing use of basic goods like detergents and soaps in the US, it is also projected that the market for alcohol ethoxylates will grow quickly in the coming years. The surfactant alcohol ethoxylate is used in the production of detergents and soaps.

Vital Indicators Shaping Future of The Industry

Changes in regulations related to environmental and health concerns could impact the production, usage, and disposal of alcohol ethoxylates. Stricter regulations favoring eco-friendly and biodegradable surfactants could drive the adoption of alcohol ethoxylates.

Growing awareness of sustainability and the demand for green products can drive the use of bio-based and renewable alcohol ethoxylates. Consumer preferences for products with minimal environmental impact may guide market trends.

Advances in surfactant technology can lead to the development of more efficient, specialized, and versatile alcohol ethoxylates. Innovations in production processes and performance characteristics could expand the range of applications and drive market growth.

Changes in consumer preferences, such as a preference for natural ingredients, allergen-free products, and reduced chemical content, could influence the formulation of products containing alcohol ethoxylates.

Challenges Hindering The Market Growth

Alcohol ethoxylates, like many other chemicals, can have environmental and health impacts if not used or disposed of properly. Concerns about water pollution, biodegradability, and potential toxic effects could lead to increased scrutiny and regulations, affecting the market’s growth.

Stringent regulations related to chemical usage, emissions, and waste disposal can impact the production, distribution, and use of alcohol ethoxylates. Compliance with evolving regulatory standards can add complexity and costs to manufacturers.

The availability of alternative surfactants, including bio-based and synthetic alternatives, poses a challenge to alcohol ethoxylates. Consumer demand for greener, safer, and more sustainable options could lead to a shift away from these chemicals.

How Competition Influences The Market

Negative perceptions about certain chemicals and their potential environmental impact can influence consumer preferences. Increased awareness about chemicals in products might lead consumers to opt for products formulated without alcohol ethoxylates. In January 2019, INEOS Oxide unveiled its acquisition plan for Wilmar’s ethoxylation facility in France. This strategic move is set to facilitate the expansion of INEOS’ ethoxylates business in Europe. The company’s objective is to enhance the ethylene oxide production capacity of the plant, aiming to achieve a milestone of 270 KT.



Key Segments Covered in the Alcohol Ethoxylates Industry Report

By Product: Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates Lauryl Alcohol Ethoxylates Linear Alcohol Ethoxylates Other Alcohol Ethoxylates Products

By Application: Emulsifiers Dispersing Agents Wetting Agents Other Applications

By End Use: Cleaning Metal Working Textile Processing Paper Processing Agrochemicals Pharmaceuticals Other End Uses

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



