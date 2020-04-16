Alcohol Rehab Near Me Is A New Online Resource For Alcohol Addiction Treatment Options

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Addiction Media Network, LLC, based in San Diego, CA, has announced the launch of a new alcohol addiction resource website. AlcoholRehabNear.Me is a free online resource for those suffering from alcoholism, and that may be looking for inpatient or outpatient alcohol rehabilitation. The Alcohol Rehab Near Me website is built to provide you with local alcohol addiction treatment services nationwide in the United States. With the new site, you can get help with and find the right alcohol rehab centers to your individual needs and location.

There are various rehab programs that provide alcohol treatment and rehabilitation. Some of these local alcohol rehab programs that Alcohol Rehab Near Me works with are as follows:

  • Inpatient
  • Outpatient
  • Residential Treatment
  • Extended Care Centers
  • Sober Living Houses

Within these programs are different sub-programs such as Alcoholics Anonymous, therapeutic community alcohol rehabs, medical model rehabs, holistic, and religious-based rehabs.

Alcohol Rehab Near Me can help you find the right alcohol rehabilitation facility for your situation. Since you will have treatment needs that differ from that of other individuals, it is important to find the right inpatient facility. They will help identify the best facilities for your situation based on the information you provide and can give you a referral.

Most of their partners are leading inpatient alcohol treatment centers that accept health insurance. If you are unsure if your health insurance covers alcohol abuse treatment, that is okay, call their 24-hour hotline at (833)-324-0298. One of their recovery specialists will quickly verify on your behalf what your policy covers. Payment plans may also be available to you.

If you are concerned about a friend or family member but don’t know what to do or where to go, this alcohol rehabilitation and rehab treatment center resource is a great place to start. They will help you see the signs of alcohol addiction and help you get them enrolled in a fast-acting treatment plan through one of our referral partners.

If you or your loved one are ready to give up alcohol, then it is essential to get the right type of treatment. With the help of others, it is easier to fight alcohol and get through the first steps of treatment.

Media Contact: David McVey
Company: Addiction Media Network, LLC
Phone: 1-833-324-0298
Address: 4231 Balboa Avenue #1125
San Diego, CA 92117
Website: https://alcoholrehabnear.me/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af476c23-baf9-44af-9e85-d64f27aea679

