Alcyon Technical Services JV, LLC Promotes Roger Prokic to Sr. Program Director

BALTIMORE, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Roger Prokic was recently promoted to Senior Program Director for Alcyon Technical Services JV, LLC. Roger has been a highly successful Program Manager on the Systems Engineering Advanced Services (SEAS) contract at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC). He has received excellent performance ratings from NASA, and he looks forward to continued leadership of the SEAS contract.

Alcyon, Inc. is the majority partner to this joint venture, and Alcyon’s sister company, McCallie Associates, Inc., plans to bid on the upcoming re-competition of the SEAS contract. McCallie and Alcyon are wholly owned by Alutiiq, LLC, which is wholly owned by Afognak Native Corporation. McCallie participates in the SBA’s 8(a) Business Development Program. Roger looks forward to joining McCallie and bringing his expertise to continue managing the SEAS contract should McCallie receive the contract. McCallie will capitalize on Roger’s project management expertise to pursue engineering services contracts at NASA GSFC and elsewhere. 

Recently, Roger received a letter of recognition from the SEAS customer that is a testament to his commitment to ensuring contract success. NASA stated, “Mr. Roger Prokic, SEAS Program Manager, displayed a high level and loyal commitment to the SEAS Contract this past year…Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, he has been an amazing team leader, who is diligent and hard working. He ensures sub-contractors are able to provide strong technical support by carefully vetting only the most qualified and experienced individuals. He is very effective organizing, assembling, and arranging ATS resources to meet our needs and goals. Roger has made my job much easier by being a program manager who displays concern for the welfare and success of the organization and management of the SEAS contract.”

Roger has 30+ years of experience in human space flight, space missions and instruments systems engineering, and program management. Roger served as a civil servant for 10 years on the Space Shuttle Launch Team at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. He has a stellar career serving as a Program Manager with various space organizations. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of South Florida, and a Master’s Degree in Space Systems from Florida Institute of Technology. Alcyon is proud of Roger’s accomplishments, and McCallie looks forward to his continued leadership on the SEAS contract.

Contact: Malia Villegas, 907-222-9587

 

 

