Aldevron Adds DasherGFP® mRNA to its Product Portfolio

Fargo, N.D., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aldevron, a global leader in the custom development and manufacture of plasmid DNA, proteins, mRNA and antibodies for the biotech industry, announced today the addition of DasherGFP (green fluorescent protein) mRNA to its off-the-shelf product portfolio.

The DasherGFP mRNA encodes an IP-free, fluorescent protein engineered by ATUM, a collaborating partner with Aldevron, for optimal expression in mammalian cells. The expressed protein yields a bright green fluorescence allowing scientists to easily track and analyze mRNA delivery and translation.

“The biotech industry’s use of mRNA to fight disease is growing exponentially and Aldevron is committed to providing our clients the highest quality biologics to support their work,” says Nate Spangler, Director of Innovation and Strategy for Aldevron. “This in-stock product can be purchased individually or as an add-on to a custom mRNA project from Aldevron. GFP is well established as a marker of gene expression in cells and organisms, and it allows scientists to easily see if their mRNA is going where it’s supposed to go.”

The Dasher GFP mRNA is offered royalty free for research use only and is available in pack sizes of 200 µg, 1mg and custom bulk.

About Aldevron

Aldevron serves the biotechnology industry with custom production of nucleic acids, proteins, and antibodies. Thousands of clients use Aldevron-produced plasmids, RNA and gene editing enzymes for projects ranging from research grade to clinical trials to commercial applications. Aldevron specializes in GMP manufacturing and is known for inventing the GMP-Source® quality system. Company headquarters are in Fargo, N.D., with additional facilities in Madison, Wisc., and Freiburg, Germany.

About ATUM

ATUM offers an integrated pipeline of tools including gene design, optimization and synthesis, expression vectors, and platforms for protein and strain engineering and production. ATUM exploits the dependence of biological activity on well-designed sequences. ATUM’s tools and solutions are fueling the transformation of biology from a discovery science to an engineering discipline. By collaborating with its clients, ATUM accelerates breakthroughs and moves research further, faster.

