Breaking News
Home / Top News / Aldevron announces GMP gene synthesis service to support neoantigen-based oncology research and other applications

Aldevron announces GMP gene synthesis service to support neoantigen-based oncology research and other applications

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

Aldevron's new GMP gene synthesis service will enable clients to have an end-to-end GMP production process that meets their compliance and timeline requirements as well as protects their intellectual property.

Aldevron’s new GMP gene synthesis service will enable clients to have an end-to-end GMP production process that meets their compliance and timeline requirements as well as protects their intellectual property.

Fargo, ND, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aldevron has added GMP gene synthesis to its array of services. This expanded capability will be used primarily to support Aldevron’s clients who require rapid GMP gene synthesis for novel cancer treatments based on neoantigens. The company noted the service is not suited for routine, research-grade synthesis, for which Aldevron will continue using outside providers.

Neoantigens are proteins generated by tumor-specific mutations that have significant potential in treating cancer. The T cell-based immune system frequently responds to these neoantigens and researchers are beginning to develop novel therapeutic approaches that selectively enhance T cell reactivity against this class of antigens.

These approaches require manufacture of specific plasmid DNA constructs for each patient and a short production timeline from when the patient-specific neoantigen is identified. The first step in this process is synthesis of the neoantigen sequence, which Aldevron’s GMP gene synthesis service will support.

“We are pleased to provide gene synthesis and cloning services directly to our clients to support the breakthrough discoveries they are developing,” said John Ballantyne, Ph.D., Aldevron’s Chief Scientific Officer.

Innovation in gene and cell therapy requires a reliable supply chain that protects confidential information. Personalized medicine approaches like neoantigens also require very fast turnaround for GMP production.

Ballantyne continued, “These services, coupled with Aldevron’s 21-year track record of clinical and commercial production of enzymes and nucleic acids, will enable our clients to have an end-to-end GMP production process that meets their compliance and timeline requirements as well as protects their intellectual property.”

Aldevron will initiate the service in Q1 2020. For more information, please visit aldevron.com/gmpsynthesis.

About Aldevron

Aldevron serves the biotechnology industry with custom production of nucleic acids, proteins, and antibodies. Thousands of clients use Aldevron-produced plasmids, RNA and gene editing enzymes for projects ranging from discovery research to clinical trials to commercial applications. These products are critical raw materials and key components in commercially available drugs and medical devices. Aldevron specializes in GMP manufacturing and is known for inventing the GMP-SourceTM quality system. Aldevron recently announced its 14-acre campus expansion plan for its headquarters in Fargo, North Dakota; and has additional facilities in Madison, Wisconsin, and Freiburg, Germany. To learn more, visit www.aldevron.com.

Attachment

  • genesynthesis 
CONTACT: Ellen Shafer
Aldevron
701-551-8704
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.