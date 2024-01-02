Shoppers switch to discounters and buy more own-label goods to offset hefty food price inflationGrocery discounters Aldi and Lidl both rang up their best ever Christmas sales performance in the UK as shoppers sought ways to save cash during the cost of living crisis.Lidl’s sales rose 12% in the four weeks to Christmas, helped by an 11% rise in sales of the chain’s premium Deluxe own-label foods, while sales of its Montaudon brut champagne doubled. Continue reading…

