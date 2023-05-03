The climate-conscious dairy ice cream brand advances the frozen aisle with regenerative-verified and USDA organic-certified ingredients

Petaluma, CA, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alec’s Ice Cream, the award-winning ice cream brand that includes regenerative-verified, USDA-certified organic ingredients and A2 dairy, is now available at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide just in time for summer ice cream season. Alec’s nods to nostalgia with indulgent flavors including — Tahitian Vanilla Bean, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Salted Caramel Latte, Honey Blueberry Lavender, Mint Chocolate Chip, Matcha Chocolate Chip, and their newest award-winning flavor Peanut Butter Fudge Honeycomb — which will all be available at the grocery chain. The expansion marks a major milestone for the emerging brand as it continues to expand its retail footprint, totaling its national door count to 1,500+, and poises Alec’s to meet increasing consumer demand, as Whole Foods Market named “Climate-Conscious Callouts” as one of their 2023 top food trends.

Alec’s Ice Cream was founded in 2020 by Jaffe, an environmentally conscious entrepreneur with a sweet tooth, whose bold mission is to revolutionize the food system and combat climate change. Alec’s aims to educate and inspire consumers to seek out high-quality foods that are mindful of the environment, support value-driven producers, are better for you, and above all, taste better.

“We are incredibly excited and proud to announce our nationwide launch at Whole Foods Market,” says Alec Jaffe, Founder, and CEO of Alec’s Ice Cream. “I grew up shopping the aisles of Whole Foods Market and to have the opportunity to share our mission-driven ice cream brand that combines flavor, organic, and regenerative ingredients with conscious shoppers who care about where their food comes from and the impact its production creates on the environment is hugely validating.”

Alec’s Ice Cream is the first and only regenerative-verified & USDA organic certified ice cream. 98% of Alec’s ice cream base ingredients are certified and verified regenerative organic (via Land to Market). By purchasing regenerative organic cane sugar, they kept 1,995 pounds of synthetic fertilizers from going into the ground and restored 7.3 acres of land to resemble virgin forests. By working with regenerative farms taking a radically different approach to dairy farming, Alec’s is challenging the negative discourse surrounding the industry by actively working towards restoring our soil, promoting biodiversity, and preserving our planet’s precious resources.

“We are excited to be introducing Alec’s Ice Cream into our assortment nationwide! This launch will introduce the first regenerative-verified and organic certified ice cream into our stores. As we continue to educate our consumers on regenerative agriculture, we’re thrilled to bring a brand that is devoted to sustainable efforts. While the sustainable impact is what makes this brand unique along with the utilization of A2 dairy within the category, it doesn’t disappoint on flavor and inclusions!” – Julie Bandin, Principal Category Merchant at Whole Foods Market, and Ruby Rios, Associate Category Merchant at Whole Foods Market

Alec’s Ice Cream is the first and only regenerative-verified & USDA organic certified ice cream utilizing 100% A2 dairy — the original milk protein that has been known to lead to easier digestion, unlike conventional dairy, which accounts for the majority of dairy on the market — and carbon neutral, regenerative organic certified cane sugar. Alec’s Ice Cream not only tastes better and is better for you, but it’s also better for the environment by virtue of their partnership with a single-source, family-owned, and operated A2 dairy farm in Northern California that specializes in regenerative farming practices. Alec’s best-in-class ingredients come together to create an ideal texture, creaminess, and flavor for the ultimate indulgent experience. Currently offering seven flavors rooted in nostalgia – Tahitian Vanilla Bean, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Salted Caramel Latte, Honey Blueberry Lavender, Mint Chocolate Chip, Matcha Chocolate Chip, and their newest flavor Peanut Butter Fudge Honeycomb – Alec’s emphasizes quality ice cream that your body and the environment will thank you for. Learn more at www.alecsicecream.com and follow along @alecsicecream.

Alec Jaffe is the Founder and CEO of Alec’s Ice Cream, the first regenerative organic ice cream brand and first craft ice cream utilizing 100% A2 dairy. Alec has loved ice cream since childhood and taught himself how to make ice cream for a class project in elementary school. He also grew up around family members who had significant involvement in the agroecology and sustainable agriculture movement. Both of these personal and family interests came to be life defining and as Alec grew up, he realized there wasn’t an ice cream on the market that tasted good, was good or you, and was good for the environment so in 2020 he launched Alec’s Ice Cream to combine his life-long sweet tooth and his passion for sustainability. Prior to founding Alec’s Ice Cream, Alec graduated from University of Southern California with a degree in business administration where he also was a running back on the football team. After college, Alec was an Account Executive at Anschutz Entertainment Group, managing the day-to-day relationship of corporate sponsors for the Los Angeles Kings, STAPLES Center, LA Live, and the LA Galaxy and after that led the marketing team at Memeni, a digital platform that helped organizations create and mobilize online communities.

